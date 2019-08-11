|
Money, Becky
1956 - 2019
Becky Money, age 63 of Reynoldsburg, passed away August 10, 2019. Becky was a confirmed and active member of St. Andrew Episcopal Church in Pickerington. Her time was dedicated to caring for patients at their end of life journey with Kindred Hospice. She was an amazing woman who was devoted to her family, friends, and patients. She took time and care with the people in her life, loved ones and strangers. Becky enjoyed life and had an infectious laugh. She will be dearly missed by all those she impacted. Becky is preceded in death by her father (Roger McCrone), mother (Corinne McCrone), brother (Scott McCrone), and sister (Lynn Vaido). She is survived by her significant other of eighteen years Douglas Albaugh; daughters Corrine Lewis (Jeff), Jamie Money (Craig) and Ruth Money-Saum (Brandon); grandchildren Tyler, Abby, Ashlyn, Josh, Abbi, Morgan, and Megan; nieces, nephews, friends, and other family. Family will receive friends and loved ones, Tuesday, August 13, 2019 from 1-3 p.m. and 5-7 p.m. at GRAUMLICH FUNERAL HOME, 1351 S. High Street. Service will be held Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at 11 a.m. at St. Andrew's Episcopal Church, 8630 Refugee Rd., Pickerington, OH 43147, Pastor James Nolan officiating. Interment to follow at Franklin Hills Memory Gardens, Canal Winchester. In lieu of flowers please consider donating to Kindred Hospice or St. Andrew's Episcopal Church. She blessed many patients and families through her work as an aid for Kindred Hospice. To sign and view Becky's online guest book please visit www.graumlichfuneralhome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Aug. 12 to Aug. 13, 2019