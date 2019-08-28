The Columbus Dispatch Obituaries
Schoedinger Funeral Home Northwest Chapel
1740 Zollinger Road
Columbus, OH 43221
(614) 457-5481
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
8:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Schoedinger Funeral Home Northwest Chapel
1740 Zollinger Road
Columbus, OH 43221
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
10:30 AM
Schoedinger Funeral Home Northwest Chapel
1740 Zollinger Road
Columbus, OH 43221
1953 - 2019
Belinda Ohlinger Obituary
Ohlinger, Belinda
1953 - 2019
Belinda (Warner) Ohlinger, 66, of Double Oak, TX, went to be with her Lord on August 27, 2019, after a long and courageous battle with pancreatic cancer. Belinda Mae was born on May 21, 1953 to parents Charles Jr. and Marjorie Warner. She was a 64-year resident of Ohio, a graduate of Upper Arlington High School and Otterbein College, where she studied music, and an avid fan of the Ohio State Buckeyes. In 1986, Belinda married the love of her life, Mark Ohlinger, and together they raised four beautiful children. Belinda was a woman who excelled at nearly everything she tried—or worked diligently until she did. She was an exceptionally talented pianist and spent many years serving in music ministry at multiple churches in Ohio. In 1981, she founded a successful computer software and training company. Afterward, Belinda worked both as a residential Real Estate Broker helping families find homes and as a Mediator and Arbitrator, where her unique mixture of strength and compassion helped countless people find peace in difficult circumstances. To her family, however, she was a loving wife, a devoted mother and grandmother, and a loyal daughter, sister and friend. Above all, if you had the privilege of knowing Belinda Ohlinger, you knew that the true treasure of her heart was her relationship with Christ, and that her vibrant life was, at its core, a stunning picture of faithfulness. Belinda is survived by her loving husband of 33 years, Mark Ohlinger; her four children, David Ohlinger (wife, Amy) of Waldorf, MD, Christin Atchey (husband, Todd) of Collierville, TN, Nathan Ohlinger (wife, Ali) of Coppell, TX, and Joseph Jacob "JJ" Ohlinger (wife, Elizabeth) of Hilliard, OH; her brother, Chuck Warner III (wife, Joan) of Lehigh Valley, PA; her brother-in-law, Mike Ohlinger (wife, Becky) of Lockbourne, OH; her five grandchildren, Emily, Julie and Jason Ohlinger and Gavin and Kyle Atchey; and her four nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 AM Saturday, August 31, 2019 at SCHOEDINGER NORTHWEST CHAPEL at 1740 Zollinger Rd., Columbus, OH 43221. Family will receive friends at 8:30 AM until time of service, officiated by Morris Bayes, Jr., followed by burial at Union Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations in Belinda's honor be made to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network. To share memories or condolences please visit www.schoedinger.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Aug. 29 to Aug. 30, 2019
