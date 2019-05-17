Home

POWERED BY

Services
Maeder-Quint-Tiberi Funeral Home
1068 South High Street
Columbus, OH 43206
(614) 444-1185
Resources
More Obituaries for Ben Nye
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ben Nye

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Ben Nye Obituary
Nye, Ben
Ben H. Nye, age, 85, passed away Friday, May 17, 2019. 1951 Graduate of Saint Thomas Aquinas High School, U.S. Army Veteran. Retired from PepsiCo. Ben had a passion for coaching football at various levels in the Catholic Diocese. Preceded in death by his wife of 58 years, Carole, daughter Kathleen, sister Maryann (Jack) Young. Survived by his 6 wonderful children, Ben, Shawn (Carleen), Beth, Carolin (Rick) Leyes, Colleen and John (Melissa); nine grandchildren, Erin (Michael) Cribbs, Kelli (Tim) Harvey, Kevin (Rachel), Ryan (Meredith), Bryan, Katy, Andrew, Nolan and Maura; great grandchildren, Megan, Landon, Lucas, Elle, Ben and Cecilia; brothers, Bill (Betty), Thomas (Melanie); sister, Christine (Geoff) Schleicher; numerous nieces and nephews. Friends received Wednesday 4-8pm at the MAEDER-QUINT-TIBERI FUNERAL HOME, 1068 South High Street. Family and friends will meet for Mass of Christian Burial 10am Thursday, St. Agnes Church, 2364 W. Mound St., Columbus 43204, where procession will form. Entombment St. Joseph Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the St. Charles Endowment Fund, in memory of Ben Nye, 2010 E. Broad St., Columbus, OH 43209. To view and sign the on-line register, visit www.MaederQuintTiberi.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on May 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now