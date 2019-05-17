|
Nye, Ben
Ben H. Nye, age, 85, passed away Friday, May 17, 2019. 1951 Graduate of Saint Thomas Aquinas High School, U.S. Army Veteran. Retired from PepsiCo. Ben had a passion for coaching football at various levels in the Catholic Diocese. Preceded in death by his wife of 58 years, Carole, daughter Kathleen, sister Maryann (Jack) Young. Survived by his 6 wonderful children, Ben, Shawn (Carleen), Beth, Carolin (Rick) Leyes, Colleen and John (Melissa); nine grandchildren, Erin (Michael) Cribbs, Kelli (Tim) Harvey, Kevin (Rachel), Ryan (Meredith), Bryan, Katy, Andrew, Nolan and Maura; great grandchildren, Megan, Landon, Lucas, Elle, Ben and Cecilia; brothers, Bill (Betty), Thomas (Melanie); sister, Christine (Geoff) Schleicher; numerous nieces and nephews. Friends received Wednesday 4-8pm at the MAEDER-QUINT-TIBERI FUNERAL HOME, 1068 South High Street. Family and friends will meet for Mass of Christian Burial 10am Thursday, St. Agnes Church, 2364 W. Mound St., Columbus 43204, where procession will form. Entombment St. Joseph Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the St. Charles Endowment Fund, in memory of Ben Nye, 2010 E. Broad St., Columbus, OH 43209. To view and sign the on-line register, visit www.MaederQuintTiberi.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on May 20, 2019