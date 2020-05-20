Shealy, Ben
1999 - 2020
Ben Shealy, age 21, of Dublin, OH, died unexpectedly Tuesday, May 19, 2020. He attended Dublin Scioto High School and graduated from Dublin Jerome High School. Ben was a big-hearted young man with a competitive spirit. He was full of energy and passion. He loved basketball, youth soccer, pizza, video games, back massages, building campfires, beaches, and Ohio State football. His DYA teams twice won the Gold Division Basketball Championship. Preceded in death by grandparents Ramon Lee Shealy and Marylou Vishey. Survived by father, Ray and mother, Suzanne Shealy; brother, Jack and sister, Claudia Shealy; grandparents, Beverly Shealy and Joseph Vishey; many aunts, uncles, cousins, and extended family. Family will receive friends 2-6 Monday, May 25, at the Schoedinger Worthington Chapel, 6699 N. High St, just south of 270. GUESTS ARE RESPECTFULLY ASKED TO WEAR MASKS AT ALL TIMES IN THE BUILDING AND ONLY 50 PEOPLE WILL BE ALLOWED IN THE BUILDING AT A TIME TO ENSURE SAFETY FOR ALL IN ATTENDANCE. Private memorial service Tuesday for family only at Prince of Peace Lutheran Church. Celebration of Life reception will be held outdoors at the Shealy residence Tuesday, May 26 from 4-7pm. Contributions may be made to the Ben Shealy Foundation, c/o Columbus Foundation, 1234 E. Broad St. Columbus, OH 43205, in his memory. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.Schoedinger.com.
1999 - 2020
Ben Shealy, age 21, of Dublin, OH, died unexpectedly Tuesday, May 19, 2020. He attended Dublin Scioto High School and graduated from Dublin Jerome High School. Ben was a big-hearted young man with a competitive spirit. He was full of energy and passion. He loved basketball, youth soccer, pizza, video games, back massages, building campfires, beaches, and Ohio State football. His DYA teams twice won the Gold Division Basketball Championship. Preceded in death by grandparents Ramon Lee Shealy and Marylou Vishey. Survived by father, Ray and mother, Suzanne Shealy; brother, Jack and sister, Claudia Shealy; grandparents, Beverly Shealy and Joseph Vishey; many aunts, uncles, cousins, and extended family. Family will receive friends 2-6 Monday, May 25, at the Schoedinger Worthington Chapel, 6699 N. High St, just south of 270. GUESTS ARE RESPECTFULLY ASKED TO WEAR MASKS AT ALL TIMES IN THE BUILDING AND ONLY 50 PEOPLE WILL BE ALLOWED IN THE BUILDING AT A TIME TO ENSURE SAFETY FOR ALL IN ATTENDANCE. Private memorial service Tuesday for family only at Prince of Peace Lutheran Church. Celebration of Life reception will be held outdoors at the Shealy residence Tuesday, May 26 from 4-7pm. Contributions may be made to the Ben Shealy Foundation, c/o Columbus Foundation, 1234 E. Broad St. Columbus, OH 43205, in his memory. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.Schoedinger.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from May 20 to May 21, 2020.