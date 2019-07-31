Home

Benito Graves


1971 - 2019
Benito Graves Obituary
Graves, Benito
1971 - 2019
Benito Graves, age 48, went home to be with the Lord, July 28, 2019. Survived by children, AlannaMarie Calo (Arris) Cohen, Malina Calo Sanchez, Mahlaun Amire Graves, Olivia Kendall, Charles (Lashanti) Grace, Earl Strong, Jamimah Bruton, Ashli Pope, Talia and Lamaya Graves, Nathaniel Calo and Theo Taylor; siblings, Luzvminda and Jacqueline Calo, Bernice (James) Taylor, Natalie (Phillip) Green, and James P. Graves. Love of his life, Jada Jameson; 6 grandchildren; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. Memorial Service 11AM Tuesday, August 2, 2019 at St. Dominic's Church, 453 N. 20th St. Arrangements entrusted to SMOOT FUNERAL SERVICES, 4019 E. Livingston Ave., Cols., OH. 614-444-1 GOD (1463). ML Smoot, Funeral Director.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Aug. 2, 2019
