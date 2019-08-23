|
|
Dozier, Benja
Benja Lee Byrd-Dozier, age 75, of Columbus, Ohio, died August 19, 2019 following a long battle with Alzheimer's Disease. She was born on June 18, 1944 in Dayton, Ohio. Benja is survived by her sister, Marcia Jackson; daughters, D'Jauna (Emby) Miller and Vikki (Terry) Duff; grandchildren, Tae'Lor, Malik, Tyler, Benja and Jasmine. She is preceded in death by parents Marjorie Harris and Henry Lee Sewell, devoted grandparents Mary and Melvin Bradley. Benja was a graduate of Dunbar High School, Class of 1962 and Central State University with a Degree in Economics. She was a member of New Salem Missionary Baptist Church in Columbus and Mt. Calvary Baptist Church in Dayton. Family will receive friends from 11 AM-12 PM on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at New Salem Baptist Church, where a Memorial Service will begin at 12 PM. Please visit www.OhioCremation.org to view the full obituary and leave an online condolence.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Aug. 25, 2019