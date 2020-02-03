|
|
Alexander, Sr., Benjamin
Benjamin Alexander Sr. was born in Columbus, Ohio on September 19, 1952 to John E. Alexander Sr. and Magnolia (Hill) Alexander. He departed on Thursday, January 30, 2020. Benjamin was preceded in death by his parents John E. and Magnolia Alexander, brother Charles Alexander and sister Gwendolyn Arnold. He is survived by his former wife, Renelda J. Alexander; daughters, Stacey and Danielle Alexander; son, Benjamin Alexander Jr.; brother, John Alexander Jr.; sisters, Shirley Jackson and Rose Ford; a host of nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews; grandchildren, Dairrick Alexander, Raphael A. Turner, Savion Turner, Caleb Turner, Cameron Turner, Keira Alexander; and great grandson, Skyler Alexander; special friend, Jeaneen Ross. In loving memory of Benjamin, a visitation will be held Friday, January 7, 2020, 11am until time of service 12pm at the Chapel of White's. Interment Glen Rest Memorial Estates. Arrangements by WHITE'S FUNERAL AND CREMATION SERVICES, 867 S. JAMES ROAD, COLS, OH 43227, BENJAMIN F. "BENNY" WHITE, JR, FUNERAL DIRECTOR, (614)947-1123, whitesfh867.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 4, 2020