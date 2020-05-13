Dorion, Benjamin
1933 - 2020
Benjamin Joseph Dorion, age 86, of Columbus, went to be with the Lord Sunday May 10, 2020. He will be greatly missed by his children , Mark (Tammy) Dorion, Michael (Sheila) Dorion, Cathy Dorion, Matthew (Nina) Dorion; grandchildren Megan (Scott), Allison (Trent), Lucas (Taylor), Brian (Jessica), Anthony (Heather), Kyle (Ashley), Kaylyn (Steven), Tyler; Great-grandchildren Taylor, Karlyn, Merit, Jocelyn, Colton, Kylie, Shelby, Kameron, Corban, Nora, Elli, Kelsey; Brothers, Francis Dorion, Mike Dorion, Patrick Dorion; Sisters Jane Morse, Annie Kemph, Marion Krisha, Flo Baker; cousins, nieces, nephews, and many other extended family and friends. Preceeded in death by his wife of 56 years Jessie (Steele) Dorion; parents Dominic and Olive (Goin) Dorion, David Dorion, Nora Lofland, Jim Dorion. He will be sadly missed as well by Laiki, his four legged companion. He served in the United States Air Force during the Korean War, Instructor with AMF, and retired from Jess Howard Electric. He was a member of Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church for 55 years, served as Deacon, on church council and a member of the men's club. He loved to work with wood, garden, feed his birds and fish. Friends and loved ones may visit 9-10 am with service to follow Saturday, May 16, 2020 at the DWAYNE R. SPENCE FUNERAL HOME, 650 W. Waterloo St. Canal Winchester, Ohio 43110, Pastor Dennis Barnhart officiating. Interment will follow at Asbury Cemetery. Family and friends who wish, in lieu of flowers, may contribute to Kindered Hospice 540 Officecenter Place Suite 100 Gahanna, Ohio 43230, Attention Jennifer. For those who wish you can view the live service at 10 am via www.spencefuneralhome.com. Celebration of Life to follow at a later date.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from May 13 to May 14, 2020.