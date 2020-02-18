Home

POWERED BY

Services
White's Funeral Home & Cremation
867 S James Road
Columbus, OH 43227
(614) 947-1123
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
White's Funeral Home & Cremation
867 S James Road
Columbus, OH 43227
View Map
Service
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
11:00 AM
White's Funeral Home & Cremation
867 S James Road
Columbus, OH 43227
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Benjamin Harris
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Benjamin Harris


1939 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Benjamin Harris Obituary
Harris, Benjamin
1939 - 2020
Benjamin Harris "Benny", age 80, passed away peacefully on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at Mt. Carmel East with his loving family at his side. Preceded in death by his loving wife Helen. Family will receive friends Thursday, February 20, 2020 from 10am until time of service at 11am at the Chapel of White's. Interment Evergreen Burial Park. Arrangements by WHITE'S FUNERAL AND CREMATION SERVICES, 867 S. JAMES ROAD, COLS, OH 43227, BENJAMIN F. "BENNY" WHITE, JR, FUNERAL DIRECTOR, (614)947-1123, whitesfh867.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Benjamin's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -