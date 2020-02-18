|
Harris, Benjamin
1939 - 2020
Benjamin Harris "Benny", age 80, passed away peacefully on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at Mt. Carmel East with his loving family at his side. Preceded in death by his loving wife Helen. Family will receive friends Thursday, February 20, 2020 from 10am until time of service at 11am at the Chapel of White's. Interment Evergreen Burial Park. Arrangements by WHITE'S FUNERAL AND CREMATION SERVICES, 867 S. JAMES ROAD, COLS, OH 43227, BENJAMIN F. "BENNY" WHITE, JR, FUNERAL DIRECTOR, (614)947-1123, whitesfh867.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 19, 2020