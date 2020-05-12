Lucas, Jr., Benjamin
1951 - 2020
Benjamin L. Lucas, Jr., age 68, of New Albany, Ohio following a brief illness. He was born on October 1, 1951 in Chillicothe, Ohio to the late Benjamin L. Lucas, Sr. and Dorothy King Lucas. On April 5, 1980, he married Sharon Alley at the North Baptist Church. Together they shared 40 years of marriage. Benjamin is survived by his wife, Sharon Lucas; special friend, Ruth Lamp; family members, Richard (Cindy) Alley, David (Kathy) Alley, Karen (Alex) Crawford – Alley, Janet (Adam) Jones, Greg Alley, Sandra Czernik, Peter Alley and Samantha Jones. He is preceded in death by his parents, Ben Lucas, Sr. and Dorothy King Lucas; stepmom, Grace Lucas, step-brother, Charles Arnette; and brother, Billy Lucas. Benjamin worked for 21 years at Zanesville Gymnastics. His proudest achievements were placing 4th in the World Championship Sports Acrobatics/Columbus Gymnastics Club and being the OSU Gymnastics Captain. He loved gymnastics, traveling, all things Disney and his dog & cats. Memorial contributions can be made to the Columbus Zoo at give.columbuszoo.org Please visit www.OhioCremation.org to leave the family an online condolence.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from May 12 to May 13, 2020.