Marlan Gary Funeral Home Chapel of Peace East
5456 E Livingston Ave
Columbus, OH 43232
(614) 604-8774
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
5:00 PM
Corinthian Missionary Baptist Church
3161 E. 5th Ave.
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
6:30 PM
Corinthian Missionary Baptist Church
3161 E. 5th Ave.
Benjamin Mask Jr.


1953 - 2020
Benjamin Mask Jr. Obituary
Mask Jr., Benjamin
1953 - 2020
Benjamin Mask Jr., age 66. Sunrise October 7, 1953 and Sunset February 13, 2020. Visitation 5PM and Funeral Service 6:30PM Friday, February 21, 2020 at Corinthian Missionary Baptist Church, 3161 E. 5th Ave. Ministry of Comfort entrusted to MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE EAST, 5456 E. LIVINGSTON AVE. To read the complete obituary, order flowers, view video tribute and offer condolences to the MASK Family, visit www.TheChapelofPeace.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 19, 2020
