McDavid, Benjamin
Benjamin Christopher McDavid, 46, from Lewis Center, OH, suddenly passed away on June 8, 2019. He was born in Charleston, WV and earned his degree from Vanderbilt University in Chemical Engineering. He started working for Ashland Chemical in Dublin, OH in 2006 and his current position at Ashland was the position of Process Safety Engineer, EHSQRA. Ben loved working for Ashland Chemical as well as with all of the employees he interfaced with each and every day. Ben is survived by his father and mother, Randall and Carol McDavid; brother, Joel McDavid and wife Elizabeth; nephew, Stephen; niece, Madison; father-in-law, Mike Mollohan; aunt, Elizabeth and uncle, Larry Shrewsbury; uncle, Jon McDavid; aunt, Beth and uncle, Ron Slade; uncle, Tim Landin and aunt, Becky; uncle, Mark Landin and aunt, Donna; uncle, Dan McDavid and aunt, Denise; uncle, Tim McDavid and Lisa; sister-in-law, Terri Mollohan; nephew, Nicholas Frampton; niece, Bailey Grisgsby and many cousins. Memorial service will be held at 5pm Saturday, June 15, 2019 at Chapman Funeral Home, Hurricane. Visitation will be from 3-5pm Saturday prior to the service at the funeral home. Condolences may be sent to the family at the chapmanfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on June 15, 2019