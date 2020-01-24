|
Wiant, Benjamin
Benjamin F. Wiant, 85, 1/17/1935-1/22/2020, passed away peacefully in his home, the historic Wesley Chapel (Hilliard), from complications of Parkinson's Disease. Ben is survived by his husband, Jon Chandler; 3 children, Phillip Wiant, Portland, Brendan Wiant (Diane), Pittsburgh, Stephanie Wiant (Colin Fogarty), Portland; and 8 grandchildren. Also surviving, are his siblings, Allen Wiant (Rita), Westerville, and, Cecilia May (Michael), Santa Ana, CA. He was preceded in death by his parents Bliss and Mildred Wiant, Delaware, and brother Leighton (Dorothy, surviving), Baltimore, MD. Born in China, Ben grew up in a household surrounded by music and beautiful Chinese artifacts, collected by his educator-missionary parents, during their tenure at Yenching University. Those years in China were paramount to his career choice, and lifetime interest in Chinese antiquities. Ben was recognized as one of the finest piano technicians in America. His understanding of the instrument's artistic requirements brought him special praise from performers worldwide, many of whom were proud to know him as their friend and counselor. A highly trained pianist and musician, Ben held the BMus degree from Ohio Wesleyan University, and the MMus degree from the College-Conservatory of Music at the University of Cincinnati, where he studied with Olga Conus. While pursuing his doctoral degree in piano performance, Ben studied with György Sándor, University of Michigan. With considerable study in Germany, Ben developed a truly international perspective on piano building and design, which guided him throughout his professional and technical career. Prior to his retirement in 2016, Ben was the Chief Technician for The Lancaster Festival; served 30 years as Chief Technician for the Grand Teton Music Festival; and was the resident technician for the Columbus Symphony Orchestra. To read more about Ben, please go to: https://radio.wosu.org/term/benjamin-wiant#stream/0. A Celebration of Life is forthcoming.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Jan. 26, 2020