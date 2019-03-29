|
Case, Bennett
1928 - 2019
Bennett Aitken Case, 91, of Reynoldsburg, passed away on Tuesday, March 26, 2019 at his residence. Born on February 28, 1928 to the late Ivan and Adelaide Case, Bennett was a 1948 graduate of South High School. He worked 43 years as a Pressman for Ohio Printing Company, Ltd. Bennett was a 32nd Degree Mason and member of the West Gate Lodge No. 623 F&AM. He enjoyed square dancing and was a member of the Orbiting Squares Dance Club. He also enjoyed watching The Ohio State University Buckeyes, and was very active in the Reynoldsburg and Pickerington Senior Centers. Bennett loved playing cards and his sense of humor and jokes will be remembered fondly. He is survived by his wife, Shirley; children, Caren (John) Wuellner, Jeri Case, and Michael Bennett Case; step-children, Sheryl (Rick) Cashin and Craig (Marilyn) Brooks; 7 grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren; and his brother, Roderick (Lois) Case. Bennett was preceded in death by his 1st wife Carol Houser-Case, 2nd wife Gladys DeVault-Case and his siblings Miriam Myrick and Ivan Lee Case, Jr. Friends may visit from 12-2 p.m. on Thursday, April 4 at the DWAYNE R. SPENCE FUNERAL HOME, 550 Hill Rd. N., Pickerington, OH 43147, where a memorial service will follow at 2 p.m. Interment will be private. Donations can be made in Bennett's memory to Mt. Carmel Hospice at www.mountcarmelhealth.com. Online condolences at www.spencefuneralhome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 31, 2019