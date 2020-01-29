The Columbus Dispatch Obituaries
Schoedinger Funeral Home Grove City Chapel
3920 Broadway
Grove City, OH 43123
(614) 875-6333
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
10:30 AM
Grove City United Methodist Church
2684 Columbus St.
Grove City, OH
Bennett H. "Ben" Riemer


1964 - 2020
Bennett H. "Ben" Riemer Obituary
Riemer, Bennett "Ben" H.
1964 - 2020
Bennett "Ben" H. Riemer, age 55, passed away on Monday, January 27, 2020 at his residence with his family by his side. Visitation will be held on Friday January 31, 2020 from 2-4 and 6-8 pm at the SCHOEDINGER GROVE CITY CHAPEL, 3920 Broadway. A funeral service will be held at 10:30 am on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at the Grove City United Methodist Church, 2684 Columbus St., Grove City, OH. Please visit www.schoedinger.com to view the complete obituary.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Jan. 30, 2020
