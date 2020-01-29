|
|
Riemer, Bennett "Ben" H.
1964 - 2020
Bennett "Ben" H. Riemer, age 55, passed away on Monday, January 27, 2020 at his residence with his family by his side. Visitation will be held on Friday January 31, 2020 from 2-4 and 6-8 pm at the SCHOEDINGER GROVE CITY CHAPEL, 3920 Broadway. A funeral service will be held at 10:30 am on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at the Grove City United Methodist Church, 2684 Columbus St., Grove City, OH. Please visit www.schoedinger.com to view the complete obituary.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Jan. 30, 2020