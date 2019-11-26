Home

Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz
1985 South Taylor Road
Cleveland Heights, OH 44118
(216) 932-7900
Graveside service
Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019
12:00 PM
Agudas Achim Cemetery
2565 Performance Way
Columbus, OH
Bennette Rosenwasser Obituary
Rosenwasser, Bennette
Bennette Rosenwasser (nee Stein), beloved wife of the late Isadore. Loving mother of Dorothy "Dotty" (Stephen) Ciciretto and Dr. Alan (Fran) Rosenwasser. Devoted grandmother of Stephanie (Kurt) Davis, Samantha Ciciretto, Claire and Max Rosenwasser, Julia and Hannah Ross. Great grandmother of Jayce Dear, sister of the late Irv Stein, Shirley Half and Susan Swissman. Graveside services will be held Wednesday, November 27 at 12Noon at the Agudas Achim Cemetery, 2565 Performance Way. Columbus, OH. Family requests no visitation at their residence. Friends who wish may contribute to the TrevorProject.org
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Nov. 27, 2019
