Bennie Parham
1944 - 2020
Bennie Lee Parham, age 75. Sunrise November 15, 1944 and Sunset May 13, 2020. Visitation 10:00 AM and Funeral Service 11:00 AM Friday, May 22, 2020 at MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE EAST, 5456 E. Livingston Ave. (one block east of Noe Bixby, turn North on Lonsdale Rd). To stream the service, read the complete obituary, order flowers, view video tribute and offer condolences to The PARHAM Family, visit www.TheChapelofPeace.com

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from May 16 to May 20, 2020.
