Devore-Snyder Funeral Home
637 Ohio 61
Sunbury, OH 43074
740-965-3936
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Devore-Snyder Funeral Home
637 Ohio 61
Sunbury, OH 43074
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Devore-Snyder Funeral Home
637 Ohio 61
Sunbury, OH 43074
Service
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
12:00 PM
Devore-Snyder Funeral Home
637 Ohio 61
Sunbury, OH 43074
Benny Baughman


1951 - 2019
Benny Baughman Obituary
Baughman, Benny
Benny Lee Baughman, 68, of Sunbury, passed away Thursday afternoon, October 31, 2019 at St. Ann's Hospital in Westerville. He was born February 25, 1951 in Columbus, Ohio to the late Homer and Martha Jean (Howard) Baughman and was a 1969 graduate of Big Walnut High School. He later attended the Ohio State University. A rural mail carrier for the city of Westerville for many years, Ben was also a loving caregiver to his mother for 7 years, before her passing in 2015. A devout Christian and family-oriented man, Ben was always smiling and laughing. He was a member of the First Baptist Church of Sunbury and enjoyed astronomy, playing chess, watching Sci-Fi movies, reading and computers. He was also an avid fan of the Cleveland Browns. Left to cherish his memory is his brother, Ronny (Laura) Baughman of Galena; sister-in-law, Mary Baughman of Westerville; 4 nieces, 1 nephew, 1 great nephew, 2 great nieces, and 3 great-great nephews. In addition to his parents, Ben was preceded in death by his brother Johnny Ray Baughman in 2016. The family will receive friends on Sunday, November 3, 2019 from 5-9pm at the DeVore-Snyder Funeral Home, SR 3 at 61, Sunbury, OH and 1 hour prior to the 12noon services on Monday, November 4, 2019. Burial will follow in Sunbury Memorial Park Cemetery. The DeVore-Snyder Funeral Home of Sunbury is honored to serve the Baughman family. To share a fond memory of Ben or to offer a condolence to his family, please visit www.snyderfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Nov. 2, 2019
