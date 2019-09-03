|
|
Eby, Benny
1943 - 2019
Benny Eby, known to friends as "Dean," passed away on September 1, 2019, at the age of 76. A native of Pembine, WI, Dean was a 25-year veteran of the Reynoldsburg Police Department and 10-year veteran of the Columbus International Airport Police Department. He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Luzia "Bee"; children, Tammy (Craig) Schlieman, Lisa (Roger) Johnson, and Michael (Denise); 6 grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren. Dean enjoyed fishing, gambling, football, and vacationing in Panama City Beach, Florida. His family will receive friends on Friday, September 6, from 5-8pm at Cotner Funeral Home, 7369 East Main Street, Reynoldsburg, where his funeral will be held on Saturday at 11am, with visiting beginning at 10am. Graveside gathering to follow at Glen Rest Memorial Estates, Reynoldsburg.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Sept. 4, 2019