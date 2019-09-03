Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cotner Funeral Home
7369 East Main Street
Reynoldsburg, OH 43068
614-866-6318
Calling hours
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Cotner Funeral Home
7369 East Main Street
Reynoldsburg, OH 43068
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
10:00 AM
Funeral
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Cotner Funeral Home
7369 East Main Street
Reynoldsburg, OH 43068
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Benny Eby
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Benny Eby


1943 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Benny Eby Obituary
Eby, Benny
1943 - 2019
Benny Eby, known to friends as "Dean," passed away on September 1, 2019, at the age of 76. A native of Pembine, WI, Dean was a 25-year veteran of the Reynoldsburg Police Department and 10-year veteran of the Columbus International Airport Police Department. He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Luzia "Bee"; children, Tammy (Craig) Schlieman, Lisa (Roger) Johnson, and Michael (Denise); 6 grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren. Dean enjoyed fishing, gambling, football, and vacationing in Panama City Beach, Florida. His family will receive friends on Friday, September 6, from 5-8pm at Cotner Funeral Home, 7369 East Main Street, Reynoldsburg, where his funeral will be held on Saturday at 11am, with visiting beginning at 10am. Graveside gathering to follow at Glen Rest Memorial Estates, Reynoldsburg.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Sept. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Benny's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now