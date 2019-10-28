|
|
Ludwig (Trovato), Bernadette
1938 - 2019
Bernadette Trovato Ludwig, 81, passed away peacefully on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at Mt. Carmel East. Bernie was born July 23, 1938 in Columbus, Ohio to Frank and Eva Mae (Brown) Trovato. She was a not only a 1956 graduate of St. Mary of the Springs, but an honorary member of Gahanna-Lincoln High School, class of 1955. Bernie married Robert Ludwig on September 7, 1957. She retired from Cardinal Health Care. Family will welcome friends from 10am-12pm at Shepherd Church of the Nazarene, 425 S. Hamilton Rd., Gahanna, OH 43230, where the Celebration of Life service will begin at 12pm. Pastor Rob Paugh, officiating. Visit www.schoedinger.com for complete obituary.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Oct. 29, 2019