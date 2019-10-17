|
|
DeNune, Bernadine
1920 - 2019
Bernadine DeNune was born on July 24, 1920 and died on October 15, 2019. She was 99 years old. A funeral will be held at 2PM Monday, October 21, 2019, with a visitation hour from 1-2PM at SCHOEDINGER NORTHEAST, 1051 East Johnstown Rd., Gahanna, Ohio 43230. Committal will follow at Mifflin Cemetery. In lieu of flowers or gifts, donations may be made to either Ohio Health Hospice or Capital City Hospice. To leave online condolences and read a complete obituary visit www.schoedinger.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Oct. 18 to Oct. 19, 2019