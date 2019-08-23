Home

Evans Funeral Home - Columbus
4171 E. Livingston Avenue
Columbus, OH 43227
614-237-2553
Calling hours
Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Funeral service
Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
1937 - 2019
Bernadine M. Gross, age 82, Wednesday, August 21, 2019, Mt. Carmel East Hospital. Retired from Kroger Bakery. Preceded in death by husband Estel Gross. Survived by son, Michael Gross; granddaughter, Amanda Gross; great grandson, Jeremiah; niece, Delilah (Charles) Weise; nephew, Roy (Sue) Graham; best friend, Myrtle; other loving family and friends. Friends may call Sunday 2-5 PM, EVANS FUNERAL HOME, 4171 E. Livingston Ave., where funeral service will be held Monday 11 AM. Pastor Ralph Short officiating. Interment Forest Lawn Cemetery. www.evansfuneralhome.net
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Aug. 24, 2019
