Smallwood, Bernadine
1934 - 2019
Bernadine Smallwood, age 84, passed away Friday, February 15, 2019. She is survived by her adoring husband of 67 years, Robert Smallwood; children, LaDonna Grice, Charlie (Jerri) Smallwood, Alan (Jenny) Smallwood; grandchildren, Samantha Grice, Megan Grice, Eric Grice, Thomas Smallwood, Matthew Smallwood, Carrie Saunders, Marie Miller and Stephen McNamer II; 8 great-grandchildren; as well as many loving extended family and friends. Friends and family may visit Wednesday, February 20, 2019 from 4-7 pm at Newcomer Southwest Chapel, 3393 Broadway, Grove City, Ohio, where a funeral service will take place Thursday, February 21 at 11 am. Burial to directly follow at Sunset Cemetery, Galloway. Ohio. Please visit our online guest book at www.NewcomerColumbus.com to share memories or to offer condolences.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 19, 2019