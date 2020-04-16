|
|
Benecke, Jr., Bernard
1932 - 2020
Bernard Benecke, Jr., born July 6, 1932 in Passaic, NJ, went home to be with the Lord on April 15, 2020. Bernie joined the Navy in 1954 hoping to sail the world, but ultimately served proudly in the California desert, at Lake China. after serving in the Navy, Bernie went on to work at Bell Labs for 25 years. Bernie was a man of God, a devoted husband of 61 years to Barb and an amazing father to Bonnie, Bernie and Eileen. His first thought was always for others. Bernie always made people feel special and loved. His heart and eyes reflected a true spirit of kindness. The legacy of Bernie will live on through his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Bernie taught his family what it meant to love others unconditionally. His example helped shape his children into the people they are today. Bernie is preceded in death by his parents, Bernard (Ben) and Anna (Ann) Benecke. He is survived by his loving wife, Barb, younger brother Neil (Jean), daughter Bonnie (Tim), son Bernie, daughter Eileen (Eric), and loving grandchildren, Ben, Betsy, Olivia, Amelia, Lauren, and Grant as well as 5 great-grandchildren. Funeral Services for Bernie will be held privately for the family on Saturday, April 18, 2020 at Cotner Funeral Home with Pastor Bob Mathias officiating. Interment at Glen Rest Memorial Estates. A Celebration of Life Service will be held for Bernie at a later time and date. Memorial donations in Bernie's memory may be made to Reynoldsburg United Methodist Church, 1636 Graham Rd. Reynoldsburg, OH 43068. Memorial messages may be sent to Bernie's family by visiting www.cotnerfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 17, 2020