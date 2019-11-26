The Columbus Dispatch Obituaries
|
The Jerry Spears Company, Funeral Directors & Crematory
2693 W Broad St.
Columbus, OH 43204
(614) 274-5092
Bernard Castell

Bernard Castell Obituary
Castell, Bernard
1948 - 2019
Bernie Castell, passed away in the early morning on November 20, 2019. Services will be held on December 7 at St. Stephen's Episcopal Church, 30 W Woodruff Ave (parking is available in the Arps garage). Visitation at noon in Hobson Hall, memorial service at 1pm, followed by a reception. Bernie is survived by his sister, Suzanne, AJ McCullough; many dear friends and constant canine companion, Woody. He is preceded in death by his parents Kathryn and Don Castell. Bernie was an OSU graduate and worked in Respiratory Care for OhioHealth Doctors Hospital for over 40 years. Many thanks to the James Cancer Hospital and his Westgate neighbors. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the OhioHealth Doctors Hospital Healing Garden, c/o OhioHealth Foundation. Arrangements completed by JERRY SPEARS FUNERAL HOME with CREMATORY.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Dec. 1, 2019
