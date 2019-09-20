|
|
Deis, Bernard
1934 - 2019
Bernard "Bernie" Joseph Deis, 84, of Westerville, passed away on Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at Heartland of Westerville Rehabilitation Center. Bernie was born on November 1, 1934 in Dayton, Ohio. Preceded in death by parents Lawrence and Mildred (Reinhardt) Deis, a sister and brother-in-law Phylis and Earl Dunkley, two brothers and sisters-in-law Larry and Betty Deis, and Kenneth and Odessa Deis, a brother Donald Eugene Deis, a brother-in-law Bill Ward, and an aunt and uncle Henry and Katherine Reinhardt. Bernie is survived by long-time partner, Donna Brown of Westerville; a sister, Dottie Ward; sister-in-law, Arlene Deis; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. A Veteran of the United States Marine Corp, serving in the Korean Conflict, a member of the Masons and worked for many years for the Chrysler Corporation in Dayton. Bernie was a sportsman and fitness enthusiast, participating in football, baseball, basketball, golf, biking and walking. He was an avid fan of the OSU Buckeyes, Cincinnati Reds and Bengals, Cleveland Indians and Browns, Green Bay Packers and New England Patriots. A private Celebration of Life/Memorial will be held at a later date. Bernie was a friend to many, often taking time and energy to help neighbors and strangers alike. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Bernard Deis to Heartland Hospice Care, 6500 Busch Blvd., Suite 210, Columbus, OH 43229. Condolences at www.morelandfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Sept. 21, 2019