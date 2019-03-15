|
Klaus, Bernard
1939 - 2019
Bernard F. Klaus, age 79, of Grove City, OH, passed away March 14, 2019. Bernard was born in Cincinnati, OH to the late Frank and Frances (nee Riehle) Klaus. Following his graduation from Elder High School, he attended and graduated from The University of Cincinnati with a Bachelor's Degree in Business. He also served his country in the USAF. Bernard and his family moved to Freeport, IL, where he was a business planner with Honeywell Corporation with over 22 years of service. He has been a faithful and sober member of Alcoholics Anonymous since 1968. Since that time, he has been passionate about spreading the good news of hope and recovery from alcoholism and other addictions. In addition to his parents, Bernard is preceded in death by his beloved wife of 40 years, Judy, and beloved second wife Karen. He is survived by his children, Stephen Klaus, Teresa Ann (Mark) Wells, Elizabeth Ann (Kyle) Koppenhoefer, and Paul (Chalaine) Klaus; grandchildren, Jeff, Anna, Megan, Jordan, twins, Owen and Addison, and twins, Anne and Paul; brother, Frank Klaus; and sister, Carolyn (Fred) Englebardt. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 am on Monday, March 18, 2019 at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church, 3710 Broadway, Grove City, OH. Inurnment will take place at Old St. Joseph Cemetery, Cincinnati, OH. Fr. Dan Millisor, Celebrating. Visit www.schoedinger.com to share a special memory of Bernard.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 16, 2019