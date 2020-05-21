McDonald, Bernard
1925 - 2020
Bernard R. McDonald, age 95, went to be with the Lord on May 18, 2020, following a short battle with pneumonia/COVID-19. No doubt Ruth, his wife of 58 years, welcomed him home Monday; here he continues to be loved by his five children, 14 grandchildren and three great grandchildren. Bernie's children invite friends and extended family to join them for a Celebration of Life memorial service at the Church of the Good Shepherd and Wesley Glen Retirement Community once it is safe to gather, dates to follow. For more about Bernie, please visit www.NewcomerColumbus.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from May 21 to May 23, 2020.