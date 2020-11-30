1/
Bernard Michael Eshelman
Eshelman, Bernard Michael
Bernard Michael "Mike" Eshelman, age 96, passed away November 30, 2020. Retired from A.B. Dick Company after a 41 year career. Member of Christ the King Church where he was a volunteer counter and usher. World War II Veteran having served in the 44th 1st Infantry Division in Europe where he was wounded twice and received 2 Purple Hearts, a Bronze Star and the Combat Infantry Badge. Mike also received the French Order of the Legion of Honor awarded for his service in France during WWII bestowed by the French Counsel Ambassador. Life member of DAV, member of American Legion Post 239 Worthington, 50 year member of U.C.T. Honor Flight recipient on September 12, 2009. Preceded in death by his wife of 63 years Geraldine Autz Eshelman, daughter Nancy Grace, son Robert Eshelman, sisters Mary Ann Shaner, Margaret Carpenter, Agnes Dorn Carpenter and Eleanor Leitwein. Survived by sons, Thomas (Diana) Eshelman and Jack (Kathy) Eshelman; son-in-law, John Grace; grandchildren, Michael, Andrew (Beth), Daniel (Rachelle), Timothy (Jennifer) and Elizabeth Eshelman, Brent Grace, Molly (Ben) Pawson and Shawn (Beth) Grace; great-grandchildren, Elizabeth, Tyler, Ryan, Lexi, Sylas, and Myles Eshelman; sister, Joan Carroll; many beloved nieces and nephews. Friends may call Wednesday from 4-7pm at EGAN-RYAN FUNERAL HOME, 403 East Broad Street. Mass of Christian Burial will be Thursday at 10:30am at Christ the King Church, 2777 East Livingston Avenue. Burial with military honors to follow at St. Joseph Cemetery.

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Nov. 30 to Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
November 30, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Families and Staff of Egan-Ryan Funeral Home
