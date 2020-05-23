Bernard "Bernie" Newton
1931 - 2020
Newton, Bernard "Bernie"
1931 - 2020
Bernard William Newton "Bernie". Born June 20, 1931 in Chesterhill, Ohio, died May 19, 2020 in Lancaster, Ohio. Parents were Charles and Violet McPeek Newton. Pre deceased by parents and first wife, Leola Coleman Newton. Survived by wife, Barbara Martin Newton, brother Byron (Sherry) Newton, Chesterhill, Ohio. Children: Valerie (Michael) Murry, Galloway, Ohio, Michael Newton (Inez Holz) Lakeside, CA., Brian Newton, London, Ohio, Bill Newton (Orlando Lopez), Columbus, Ohio, Jennifer Newton (Jason Savage), Lawton, OK., Step daughters: Connie (Joe) Hibbler, Lancaster, Ohio, Teri (Jesse) Cyrus, Carrol, Ohio, 13 grandchildren and many great grandchildren, several nieces and nephews. He retired from Texaco in Columbus, Ohio where he was a transport truck driver for 38 years. He was an avid fisherman, woodworker, and carpenter. He liked jigsaw puzzles, tinkering in the garage, and was an outdoorsman. Services will be Wednesday, May 27, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. at Stone-Matheney Funeral Home in Chesterhill, Ohio with Pastor Rick Seiter officiating. Friends may call from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. on the day of the service. Burial will be in the Chesterhill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Meals on Wheels, 1515 Cedar Hill Road, Lancaster, Ohio, 43130. To send a note of condolence to the family go to www.matheneyfh.com.

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from May 23 to May 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
27
Calling hours
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Stone-Matheny Funeral Home
MAY
27
Service
02:00 PM
Stone-Matheny Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Stone-Matheny Funeral Home
7465 Marion Street
Chesterhill, OH 43728
(740) 554-5291
