Pettway, Bernard
1969 - 2019
Bernard Ronzario Pettway, age 50. Sunrise February 8, 1969 and Sunset December 12, 2019. Visitation 10AM and Funeral Service 11AM Saturday, December 21, 2019 at New Horizons Christian Fellowship, 1408 Fairwood Ave. Ministry of Comfort entrusted to MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE. To read the complete obituary, order flowers and to offer condolences to the PETTWAY Family, visit www.TheChapelofPeace.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Dec. 19, 2019