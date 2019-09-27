|
|
Plummer, Bernard
1948 - 2019
Bernard L. Plummer, age 70, passed away September 26, 2019. Born December 13, 1948 in Blair, West Virginia. Bernard was a U.S. Army Veteran, served in the Vietnam War and a recipient of the Bronze Star. Preceded in death by parents Bernard and Atelene Plummer and brother James Plummer. Survived by brothers, Darrell (Patty) Plummer and Michael Plummer; sisters, Delilah (Howard) Elliott and Yvonne (Billy) Ling; and numerous nieces and nephews. No public services will be held. Cremation entrusted to O. R. WOODYARD CO. The family wishes to send their sincere gratitude and thanks to the CCU unit at Grant Hospital as well as his palliative care team members for their excellent care and compassion.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Sept. 28, 2019