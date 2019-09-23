|
Snyder, Bernard
1927 - 2019
Dr. Bernard Snyder, age 92, passed away Monday, September 16, 2019. He was born on September 8, 1927 in Noble County, Ohio to the late Marsh and Elizabeth (Shaw) Snyder. Bernard was a graduate of The Ohio State University College of Dentistry and received a Master of Science in Oral Surgery in 1951. Bernard enjoyed athletics and played on many local championship basketball teams, was 4th in the Big 10 in his weight class on the 1945 OSU wrestling team, and was the 2nd baseman for the Buckeyes on their 1947 baseball team. His true love was golf at Scioto Country Club and he had 4 holes in one. Bernie was a Senior partner in his Oral Surgery practice of Snyder, Evans, and Anderson, Inc. and was an Associate Professor of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery and Anesthesiology at Ohio State. Among numerous other dental associations, he was President of the Ohio Dental Association, and from 1976-1982 served as the Speaker of the House of Delegates of the American Dental Association. Having served both in the Army and later as a Lieutenant Commander in the Navy, he was also a member of the Naval Reserves, serving as a Commanding Officer of the Navy Dental School Program at OSU for 10 years. He will be greatly missed by his loving companion, Janet Wilson; daughter, Pamela Snyder Taylor (David); grandchildren, Austin Taylor, Whitney Taylor (Val Henderson), Sarah Snyder, and Neale Snyder; special friends, Warren, Elizabeth, and AJ Hawkins, John and Melanie Kallies, and Patrick, Connor, and Seamus Self, who affectionately knew him as "Grandpa Bernie". He was preceded in death by his wife Barbara, and his son Douglas Snyder. Celebration of Life Service will be held at 1:30pm on Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019 at SCHOEDINGER NORTHWEST CHAPEL, 1740 Zollinger Rd., Upper Arlington, Ohio, 43221 with a reception to follow after the service until 5pm. To share memories or condolences, please visit www.schoedinger.com. Should friends desire (in lieu of flowers) contributions may be sent to The Central Ohio Diabetes Association on Bernie's behalf and in honor of his son, Douglas, at 1699 W. Mound St., Cols., Ohio 43223.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Sept. 24 to Oct. 10, 2019