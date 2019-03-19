Home

Marlan Gary Funeral Home Chapel of Peace East
5456 E Livingston Ave
Columbus, OH 43232
(614) 604-8774
Bernice Bugg Obituary
Bugg, Bernice
1924 - 2019
Bernice B. Bugg, age 95. Sunrise January 22, 1924 and Sunset March 16, 2019. Lie-in-State 5pm, Visitation 6pm and Funeral 7pm Friday, March 22, 2019 at Rehoboth Temple Church of Christ, 1111 E. Long Street. Interment Evergreen Cemetery Saturday, March 23, 2019, 10am. Ministry of comfort entrusted to MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE EAST, 5456 Livingston Ave. To read the complete obituary, order flowers, and to offer condolences to The BUGG/JONES Family, visit www.TheChapelOfPeace.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 20, 2019
