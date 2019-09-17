|
Byrd, Bernice
Bernice Julie (Bettencourt) Byrd, age 83, of Plain City, passed away peacefully in the care of the Kobacker House Hospice on Wednesday, September 11, 2019, and in the company of her loved ones. A devoted wife of 52 years to husband, Dale; loving mother of Kevin (Christine), Rene (Robert) Schiefer, Michelle (Timothy) Petruskevich and Monique (Chris); grandmother to Jessica (Chris) Frey, Jennifer (Eric) Krahel, Meredith (David) Partlow and Derek Petruskevich; and great grandmother to six beautiful children. Julie, as she liked to be called, was a registered nurse (RN) and hospital administrator who dedicated her life, both personally and professionally, to the care of others. She served at both Columbus (Nationwide) Children's Hospital, and at Mt. Carmel East Hospital during her distinguished career. She was proceeded in death by her husband, her mother and father, and all three of her siblings. Her family will welcome friends on Saturday, September 21 at the SHAW-DAVIS FUNERAL HOME, 4341 N. High St., Columbus, OH 43214. A brief memorial service will begin at 12Noon, immediately followed by a reception and visitation until 2PM. The family asks that in lieu of flowers to please consider making a donation in honor of Julie's memory to the Kobacker House. Please visit http://www.shaw-davis.com to view a complete obituary, to learn more about the Kobacker House, or to leave a remembrance.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Sept. 18 to Sept. 19, 2019