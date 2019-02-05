|
Hamrick, Bernice
1934 - 2019
Bernice Eileen Hamrick, age 84, of Columbus, OH and Elkins, WV, passed away February 4, 2019. She was born February 15, 1934 in Monterville, WV to the late Jacob and Almeda Swecker. Bernice was born and raised in her beloved West Virginia. She worked as a telephone switch board operator until she married Harold and they moved to Akron for Hal to attend college. They later moved to Columbus where Hal got his Masters Degree and they began to have children. She was a cherished mother and amazing grandmother. Bernice's cooking skills, love of gardening, floral arranging and ability to make anyone feel welcome were God given gifts and loved by many. She also enjoyed traveling and beach vacations with her family. Nothing made her happier than to have the opportunity to share those special gifts and memories with others. Bernice was a devoted member of the Reynoldsburg United Methodist Church where she served in the Women's Ministry, Sunday School Teacher, VBS Coordinator and enjoyed her bible studies, work camps and various other groups through the years. In addition to RUMC she spent her time with friends on the Olde Orchard Civic Association, various school PTAs, Girl Scout/Brownie Leader, LEO Group and Member of the Far East Commission. It was through this work and her church service that she was awarded the Columbus Spirituality Network Living Faith Award in 1999. After Harold's battle with cancer and surviving breast cancer, she became involved with the American Cancer Society, Daffodil Days and Relay for Life. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband Harold Hamrick, siblings Crawford Swecker, Gerald Swecker and Bea Leary. Survivors include her four children, Craig (Laurie) Hamrick, Karen (David) Etzkorn, Alison (Craig) Curcio and Linda (William) Hiser; eight grandchildren, Keith, Matthew and Christopher Hamrick, Sarah Etzkorn, Jacob and Ella Curcio, Hannah and Haden Hiser; sisters-in-law, Helen Swecker and Lora Hamrick; many nieces and nephews. Calling hours will be 4-7pm on Friday, February 8, at Dwayne R. Spence Funeral Home, Canal Winchester, OH. A private family memorial service will be held on Saturday officiated by her nephew, Rev. James Leary. We would like to thank the staff at The Inn at Winchester Trail and Capital City Hospice. A special thanks to her compassionate caregivers during her final journey -Alicia, Rachel, Amber, Okimah, Magda, Randi and Amanda. In lieu of flowers; donations can be made in her memory to the , or the . Online condolences may be found at www.spencefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 6, 2019