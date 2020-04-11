The Columbus Dispatch Obituaries
|
Schoedinger Funeral Home Grove City Chapel
3920 Broadway
Grove City, OH 43123
(614) 875-6333
Bernice O. Stevens


1921 - 2020
Bernice O. Stevens Obituary
Stevens, Bernice O.
1921 - 2020

Bernice O. Stevens, age 98, passed away on Thursday, April 9, 2020 April 9, 2020 at Monterey Care Center in Grove City. She is preceded in death by her husband; Mitchell Stevens, parents; Herman and Theodosia (Wilkins) Ranke, sisters; Helen Grooms and Evelyn Reynolds. Bernice is survived by her sons; Michael (Janet) Stevens, Ronald (Carla) Stevens, grandchildren; Lori Stevens, Jodi (Keith) Stevens-Denny, Dawn (Paul) Muharsky, Ronnie (Tracey) Stevens, great grandchildren; Brandon (Christina), Amanda (Shaun), Olivia, Haley, Gary (Brandie), Caleb, Brice, Paige, 12 great great grandchildren, and many nieces, nephews and friends. Bernice liked to go to the Beulah Park and Scioto Downs and watch horse races, and also scratch off lottery tickets. She was known for sitting on her porch and waving at people as they drove past her house, but most of all she loved and enjoyed her family. Due to the coronavirus a private visitation and service will be held for Bernice. A public visitation will be held after the restrictions have lifted. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Mt. Carmel Hospice. Arrangements by SCHOEDINGER GROVE CITY CHAPEL.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 12, 2020
