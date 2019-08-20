Home

1929 - 2019
Redmon, Bernice
1929 - 2019
Bernice Redmon, age 89, passed away Saturday, August 17, 2019 at Majestic Care of Whitehall Nursing Home. Survived by her sister, Dorothy Redmon Hughes; nieces, Yvonne (Ceacle) Reed, Barbara Watson, Nancy (George) Jarrett, and Victoria Hughes; nephews, Oliver Hughes, Jr. and Dwight Hughes, Sr.; and a host of great nephews and nieces. Celebration of Life 11 AM Thursday, August 22, 2019 at Gospel Lighthouse Church, 600 Frebis Ave., where her family will receive friends from 10 AM until time of service. Interment Green Lawn Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to DIEHL-WHITTAKER FUNERAL SERVICE, 720 E. Long St. Visit Bernice's online tribute wall at www.diehl-whittaker.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Aug. 21, 2019
