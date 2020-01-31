|
Culbreath, Bertha
1943 - 2020
Bertha Mae Culbreath, age 76. Sunrise July 24, 1943 and Sunset January 25, 2020. Visitation 11AM and Funeral Service 12PM Saturday, February 8, 2020 at Hope Alive World Outreach Ministries, 6055 Taylor Road, 43230. Ministry of Comfort entrusted to MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE EAST, 5456 E. LIVINGSTON AVE. To read the complete obituary, order flowers, view video tribute and offer condolences to the CULBREATH Family, visit www.TheChapelofPeace.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 6, 2020