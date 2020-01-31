Home

POWERED BY

Services
Marlan Gary Funeral Home Chapel of Peace East
5456 E Livingston Ave
Columbus, OH 43232
(614) 604-8774
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
11:00 AM
Hope Alive World Outreach Ministries
6055 Taylor Road
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
12:00 PM
Hope Alive World Outreach Ministries
6055 Taylor Road
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Bertha Culbreath
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bertha Culbreath


1943 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Bertha Culbreath Obituary
Culbreath, Bertha
1943 - 2020
Bertha Mae Culbreath, age 76. Sunrise July 24, 1943 and Sunset January 25, 2020. Visitation 11AM and Funeral Service 12PM Saturday, February 8, 2020 at Hope Alive World Outreach Ministries, 6055 Taylor Road, 43230. Ministry of Comfort entrusted to MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE EAST, 5456 E. LIVINGSTON AVE. To read the complete obituary, order flowers, view video tribute and offer condolences to the CULBREATH Family, visit www.TheChapelofPeace.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 6, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Bertha's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -