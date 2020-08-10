Or Copy this URL to Share

Gales, Bertha

Bertha Gales, passed away peacefully on August 4, 2020. Born 93 years ago in Ind, IN. to William and Wilhemina Gilbert, she wed John Gales and they raised a family in Cols, OH. Member of Second Baptist Church, attended East HS and The Ohio State U. Retired from DCSC she relocated to S. Florida. Lovingly remembered by daughters, Anita Gales, Marla (William) Jones; sister-in-law, Nettie White; a host of relatives and friends.



