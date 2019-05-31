Home

Epstein Memorial Chapel
3232 East Main Street
Columbus, OH 43213
614-235-3232
Bertha J. Gilbert

Bertha J. Gilbert Obituary
Gilbert, Bertha J.
1926 - 2019
Bertha Joyce "Bebe" Gilbert, age 92, passed away on May 30, 2019. Preceded in death by her parents Louis and Helen Toppel, husband Irwin Gilbert, son-in-law Eddie Vinocur and sister Phyllis Burns. She is survived by daughters, Laurie (Dr. Beryl) Oser, Sheryl (Jeffrey) Angart and Debbie Vinocur (Jack Metzger); grandchildren, Matthew (Nela) Oser, David (Elaine Shiang) Oser, Phillip Angart, Samuel Angart, Jonathon (Andraea) Vinocur, Alicia Vinocur and Joel Vinocur; great-grandchildren, Gabriel and Amelia Oser, Jonah and Jude Vinocur and Avery Oser; brother, Fred (Tina) Segal; and several nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held at 12 PM on Sunday, June 2, 2019 at Epstein Memorial Chapel, 3232 E. Main St. Interment will follow at Forest Lawn – Temple Israel. Shiva will be observed at the Gilbert residence Sunday – Tuesday 6-8 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations are preferred to Temple Israel Sisterhood, Hadassah or Mid-Ohio Food Bank www.midohiofoodbank.org Online guestbook at www.epsteinmemorialo.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on June 1, 2019
