Johnson, Bertha
1936 - 2020
Bertha L. Johnson, age 84 of Columbus, departed this life on October 23, 2020, and sleeps awaiting JESUS soon return. She was born on July 4, 1936, in Columbus, GA. She was a member of Central Seventh-Day Adventist Church and retired from Meijer's after many years of service. She is preceded in death by father Asbury Johnson, mother Allie Johnson, brothers Willie B. Johnson, EL Johnson, Lee Anderson, sisters Sallie Mae Horton and Betty Ferguson. She is survived by daughter, Ruby "Tencie" Terrell-Johnson; son, Maurice (Jovone) Johnson; and daughter *Rozi Johnson; sisters, Madelyn Harris and Elizabeth Wilburn; brother, McArthur Johnson; grandchildren, Marquita (Demacus) Rutludge, Melanie Whitaker, Aaliyah Johnson and Brandin Tolliver; great grandchildren, Breanna Green, Keyanna and Deanna Whitaker, Brian Williams and Daylon Rutludge; great great grandchildren, Davin Love and Emoni Culpepper; sisters-in-law, Rosa Johnson and Kathleen Johnson; best friends, Louise Fickling, Julia Harrison, Rebecca (Prince) Richardson, Karen Rowland and Evelyn Turner. The family respectfully honor Bertha's request for no service.