1/
Bertha Johnson
1936 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Bertha's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Johnson, Bertha
1936 - 2020
Bertha L. Johnson, age 84 of Columbus, departed this life on October 23, 2020, and sleeps awaiting JESUS soon return. She was born on July 4, 1936, in Columbus, GA. She was a member of Central Seventh-Day Adventist Church and retired from Meijer's after many years of service. She is preceded in death by father Asbury Johnson, mother Allie Johnson, brothers Willie B. Johnson, EL Johnson, Lee Anderson, sisters Sallie Mae Horton and Betty Ferguson. She is survived by daughter, Ruby "Tencie" Terrell-Johnson; son, Maurice (Jovone) Johnson; and daughter *Rozi Johnson; sisters, Madelyn Harris and Elizabeth Wilburn; brother, McArthur Johnson; grandchildren, Marquita (Demacus) Rutludge, Melanie Whitaker, Aaliyah Johnson and Brandin Tolliver; great grandchildren, Breanna Green, Keyanna and Deanna Whitaker, Brian Williams and Daylon Rutludge; great great grandchildren, Davin Love and Emoni Culpepper; sisters-in-law, Rosa Johnson and Kathleen Johnson; best friends, Louise Fickling, Julia Harrison, Rebecca (Prince) Richardson, Karen Rowland and Evelyn Turner. The family respectfully honor Bertha's request for no service. Other arrangements entrusted to Newcomer Funeral Home. Message of condolences may be shared with the family at www.NewcomerColumbus.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Oct. 28 to Oct. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
3047 E. Dublin Granville Road
Columbus, OH 43231
614-818-1188
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Columbus Dispatch

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved