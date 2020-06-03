La Valley, Bertha L.
1919 - 2020
Bertha Louise La Valley, age 100, passed away peacefully on May 21, 2020 in Livonia, Michigan. Bertha was born on September 6, 1919 In Maynard, Ohio and lived most of her adult life in Columbus, Ohio. She is preceded in death by her loving husband of 67 years Francis, her parents Frank and Mary Tarasewicz, and her sisters Helen Wysocki, and Mary Smith. She is survived by her daughter, Mary (Charles) Hodge; grandsons, Daniel (Michelle Wu), and Alan Hodge; and great grandchildren, Eva, Edison and Mia Hodge. Before moving to Michigan 3 ½ years ago, Bertha resided at Oak Leaf Village in Columbus. There she enjoyed the musical entertainment, card games and field trips. Bertha was very devoted to her Catholic faith and was a longtime member of St. Anthony Parish. The family will receive friends at the Schoedinger North Chapel, 5554 Karl Rd., Columbus, OH on June 11 from 3-6pm. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at the St. Anthony Parish, 1300 Urban Dr., Columbus, OH on Friday, June 12 at 10am. Father Thomas Petry, Celebrant, Interment will follow at Resurrection Cemetery. Guests are respectfully asked to wear masks and attendance will be monitored to ensure safety for everyone attending. In lieu of flowers, the family would like to suggest that contributions be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, PO Box 50, Memphis, TN 38101-9929. Visit www.schoedinger.com to leave an online condolence or to share a story about Bertha.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jun. 3 to Jun. 7, 2020.