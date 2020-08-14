Martin, Bertha
1924 - 2020
Bertha M. Martin passed away peacefully on August 13, 2020. Born on September 13, 1924 in Peru, Indiana, Bertha moved to Columbus with her family prior to beginning the seventh grade. She graduated from South High School in 1942 and began working at White Haines Optical, where she met her future husband, John Martin. John and Bertha were married in 1944 and spent 72 wonderful years together before John passed away in 2016. After raising their son, Bertha returned to work and eventually retired from Xerox Corporation. In retirement she loved traveling with John, walking, sewing, quilting, and spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Bertha was a member of St. Paul United Church of Christ. Bertha is preceded in death by her parents Albert and Hazel Adams, husband John Martin, daughter-in-law Rosalie Martin, sisters Mary and Mildred, and brother Richard. She is survived by her son, Don Martin; grandsons, Brett (Amanda) Martin and Ryan (Tracy) Martin; and great grandchildren, Mason, Camden, Zach and Annelyn; brother, Robert; and sister, Betty. A private family graveside service will take place at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens, Pastor Alan Hicks officiating. Arrangements by GRAUMLICH FUNERAL HOME, 1351 South High Street. To sign and view Bertha's online guestbook and tribute, please visit www.graumlichfuneralhome.com
.