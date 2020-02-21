|
|
Taylor, Bertha
Bertha Mae Taylor, 94, of Upper Arlington, passed away peacefully January 30, 2020. She was born March 18, 1925, in Martins Ferry, Ohio. Bertha was a 1943 graduate of Martins Ferry High School. She married Charles (Charlie) Taylor February 23, 1945. After working and raising their family in Martins Ferry, they began dividing their time between Martins Ferry and Boulter, Ontario, Canada, where the family had vacationed. In 1988, they built a home in Boulter and lived there year-round. Bertha was a member of the Carlow United Church and enjoyed church activities, the outdoors, curling, and spending time with their many friends. After Charlie's death in 1999, Bertha moved to Upper Arlington, Ohio, to be near family. She was a member of Riverside United Methodist Church, and the Upper Arlington Senior Center. Bertha enjoyed playing bocce and cards, swimming, quilting, traveling and volunteering. She particularly liked volunteering at the Senior Center and First Community Church's Trading Post. The cornerstones of Bertha's life were her family, faith and friends. Bertha was preceded in death by her husband of 54 years, Charles Taylor, and their son Mark Taylor, as well as by her parents John and Hazel (Gorby) Donaghy, brother George Stanley Donaghy (Lex), and her sisters Naomi Ruth Harmon (William), and Mary Edna Clark (Calvin). Bertha is survived by her sons, Michael Taylor (Kathleen), Mitchell Taylor (Tracey); daughters, Melodie Rochelle (Richard), Marcie Naber (Steven); daughter-in-law, Sandra Taylor; granddaughters, Christen Taylor (Andrew Vogel), Shayna Stanley (Patrick), Brittany Cvetanovich (Gregory), Caitlin Naber (Nicholas Macro), Brandi Nelson (Keith), Erin Gray, Kristen Gray; grandson, Richard Rochelle (Ivy); great-granddaughters, Julia and Violet Cvetanovich; and great-grandsons, Dylan Housel, Cash Stanley, Keith Nelson and Orion Rochelle. A celebration of Bertha's life will be held Saturday, March 7, 2020, at Riverside United Methodist Church, 2701 Zollinger Road, Upper Arlington, OH 43221. Visitation with the family is from 11-12:15 and the service will begin at 12:30. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to The Ohio State University Speech and Hearing Science Clinic, 141 Pressey Hall, 1070 Carmack Rd, Columbus, Ohio 43210; or the Central Ohio Chapter, 1379 Dublin Rd, Columbus, OH 43215. Arrangements completed by EGAN-RYAN NORTHWEST CHAPEL, 4661 Kenny Road. Visit www.egan-ryan.com to offer condolences.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 23, 2020