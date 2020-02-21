Home

POWERED BY

Services
Egan-Ryan Northwest Chapel
4661 Kenny Rd
Columbus, OH 43220
(614) 451-5900
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
11:00 AM - 12:15 PM
Riverside United Methodist Church
2701 Zollinger Road
Upper Arlington, OH
View Map
Service
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
12:30 PM
Riverside United Methodist Church
2701 Zollinger Road
Upper Arlington, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Bertha Taylor
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bertha Taylor


1925 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Bertha Taylor Obituary
Taylor, Bertha
Bertha Mae Taylor, 94, of Upper Arlington, passed away peacefully January 30, 2020. She was born March 18, 1925, in Martins Ferry, Ohio. Bertha was a 1943 graduate of Martins Ferry High School. She married Charles (Charlie) Taylor February 23, 1945. After working and raising their family in Martins Ferry, they began dividing their time between Martins Ferry and Boulter, Ontario, Canada, where the family had vacationed. In 1988, they built a home in Boulter and lived there year-round. Bertha was a member of the Carlow United Church and enjoyed church activities, the outdoors, curling, and spending time with their many friends. After Charlie's death in 1999, Bertha moved to Upper Arlington, Ohio, to be near family. She was a member of Riverside United Methodist Church, and the Upper Arlington Senior Center. Bertha enjoyed playing bocce and cards, swimming, quilting, traveling and volunteering. She particularly liked volunteering at the Senior Center and First Community Church's Trading Post. The cornerstones of Bertha's life were her family, faith and friends. Bertha was preceded in death by her husband of 54 years, Charles Taylor, and their son Mark Taylor, as well as by her parents John and Hazel (Gorby) Donaghy, brother George Stanley Donaghy (Lex), and her sisters Naomi Ruth Harmon (William), and Mary Edna Clark (Calvin). Bertha is survived by her sons, Michael Taylor (Kathleen), Mitchell Taylor (Tracey); daughters, Melodie Rochelle (Richard), Marcie Naber (Steven); daughter-in-law, Sandra Taylor; granddaughters, Christen Taylor (Andrew Vogel), Shayna Stanley (Patrick), Brittany Cvetanovich (Gregory), Caitlin Naber (Nicholas Macro), Brandi Nelson (Keith), Erin Gray, Kristen Gray; grandson, Richard Rochelle (Ivy); great-granddaughters, Julia and Violet Cvetanovich; and great-grandsons, Dylan Housel, Cash Stanley, Keith Nelson and Orion Rochelle. A celebration of Bertha's life will be held Saturday, March 7, 2020, at Riverside United Methodist Church, 2701 Zollinger Road, Upper Arlington, OH 43221. Visitation with the family is from 11-12:15 and the service will begin at 12:30. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to The Ohio State University Speech and Hearing Science Clinic, 141 Pressey Hall, 1070 Carmack Rd, Columbus, Ohio 43210; or the Central Ohio Chapter, 1379 Dublin Rd, Columbus, OH 43215. Arrangements completed by EGAN-RYAN NORTHWEST CHAPEL, 4661 Kenny Road. Visit www.egan-ryan.com to offer condolences.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Bertha's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -