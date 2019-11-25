|
|
Tussing, Bertie
Bertie L Tussing, age 91, of Hilliard, Ohio, passed away on November 21, 2019. She was born on September 12, 1928 to the late Russell and Elsie Starner Bukey. Bertie also joins in death her siblings Paul, Lawrence, Robert and Phyliss. Bertie leaves behind her loving husband of 68 years, Elmer Tussing; daughters, Susan (William) Cooperrider and Linda (William) Butsko; grandson, Nicholas Cooperrider. The family would like to thank the staff at Carriage Court Senior Living in Hilliard for all the wonderful care of Bertie, the hospice staff of Vitas and long time family physician Dr Thomas Alexis. Memorial donations may be made in Berties`s name to the , 225 N. Michigan Ave., Floor 17 , Chicago IL 60601. As per her request, a private family gathering will take place November 25, 2019 at the Tidd Family Funeral Home, 5265 Norwich St, Hilliard, Ohio 43026. Burial will take place at a later date in Alton Cemetery.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Nov. 26, 2019