Home

POWERED BY

Services
Tidd Funeral Home - Hilliard
5265 Norwich Street
Hilliard, OH 43026
614-876-1722
Resources
More Obituaries for Bertie Tussing
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bertie Tussing


1928 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Bertie Tussing Obituary
Tussing, Bertie
Bertie L Tussing, age 91, of Hilliard, Ohio, passed away on November 21, 2019. She was born on September 12, 1928 to the late Russell and Elsie Starner Bukey. Bertie also joins in death her siblings Paul, Lawrence, Robert and Phyliss. Bertie leaves behind her loving husband of 68 years, Elmer Tussing; daughters, Susan (William) Cooperrider and Linda (William) Butsko; grandson, Nicholas Cooperrider. The family would like to thank the staff at Carriage Court Senior Living in Hilliard for all the wonderful care of Bertie, the hospice staff of Vitas and long time family physician Dr Thomas Alexis. Memorial donations may be made in Berties`s name to the , 225 N. Michigan Ave., Floor 17 , Chicago IL 60601. As per her request, a private family gathering will take place November 25, 2019 at the Tidd Family Funeral Home, 5265 Norwich St, Hilliard, Ohio 43026. Burial will take place at a later date in Alton Cemetery.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Nov. 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Bertie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -