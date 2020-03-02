|
|
Yancey, Bertram "Bert"
Bertram "Bert" Yancey was born June 12, 1924 in Columbus, OH, to Martha Morse Yancey and Alexander Yancey. He was the oldest of five children. Although born in Columbus, OH. He has roots which go back to Blanch, NC and Danville, VA because of his great grandparents and grandparents. He attended Columbus city schools and later served his country in the United States Army and worked many years for the US Postal Service in Columbus on third shift. He rode the bus to and from work daily for many years. He first traveled to North Carolina and Virginia with his father and brothers in his youth and continued throughout his adult life visiting his family. He always would include trips to visit his sister and nephew in New York during November. Bertram enjoyed traveling by bus, train, or automobile, but never by plane. His last trip to North Carolina and Virginia was in May 30, 2017 to June 8, 2017. He made many calls to family members although very brief because he did not want the calls to cost to much. Bertram often sent birthday and holiday cards to family members with his famous well known signature "Bert". He accepted Christ at an early age and joined Union Grove Baptist Church, where was a member for well over 50 years. He also was a member of the Golden Agers Group of Mount Olivet Baptist Church, Columbus, OH. He was preceded in death by his great-grandparents Thomas Lipscomb and Arminita Watkins Lipscomb and grandparents Oscar Yancey and Lou Frances Lipscomb Yancey, parents Martha Morse Yancey and Alexander Yancey, two brothers Wilbur and Leroy Yancey and sister Doris Jean Yancey. He leaves to cherish his memories one brother, William (Willie) Yancey of Dayton, OH; and nephew, Gregory Yancey of New York; and a host of cousins and friends in Ohio, North Carolina and Virginia and many other places. Special friends, Ella Mason, Cynthia Burton, Linda Bridges, Michael Adams, Allen and Clara Suggs. He will be missed by his church family and friends. Gone but not forgotten because he was known to the next generation for his visits and attending the family reunion. Services will be held on Wednesday, March 4, 2020, viewing at 10 A.M., service at 11 A.M. at the Union Grove Baptist Church, 266 N. Champion Avenue, Columbus, OH 43203. Rev. Dr. Henry L. Johnson, officiating. Interment at Green Lawn Cemetery, Columbus, OH. Arrangements by EGAN-RYAN FUNERAL HOME, 403 E. BROAD ST. Visit www.egan-ryan.com for condolences.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 3, 2020