|
|
Poulton, Beryl
1923 - 2019
Beryl McHugh Poulton passed away in Columbus, Oh at the age 96 on February 3, 2019. She was born January 5, 1923 to Jim and Ina Waife (Cline) McHugh. Beryl was preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, Ralph Edwin Poulton. Beryl is survived by her sister, Marjorie McHugh Olson of Clermont, Fl.; devoted Wesley Glen friend, Don Pendell; children, Dennis (Kathy) of Dacula, Ga, Jeff (Sharon) of Columbus, Oh, Deanna (Steve) Butherus of Greeley, Co., Fred of Columbus, Oh; grandchildren, Erica (Bill) Halliday, Scott Poulton, Kendra Poulton, Cory Poulton, Sarah (Sean) Scribbick, Rachel Butherus, Danny Butherus; great-grandchildren, Sadie and Macie Halliday, Cooper and Delaney Scribbick; five generations of nieces and nephews. Beryl and Ralph joined North Broadway United Methodist Church in 1950 and were actively involved in church life. A memorial service will be held in Columbus at North Broadway United Methodist Church on Saturday, February 9 at 1 pm. The family will greet visitors before the service from 11 am-1 pm. Calling hours will be in Woodsfield, Oh at the Bauer and Turner Funeral home on Sunday, February 10 from 12-2 pm, followed by burial at Oaklawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to North Broadway United Methodist Church.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 6, 2019