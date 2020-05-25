Mollica, Bess Joan
1931 - 2020
Bess Joan Mollica, age 89, passed away Saturday, May 23, 2020 on her birthday. She won the Children's Hospital Fund Raiser Style Event Award 3 yrs. in a row. Bess also was a model for Lazarus and she was known for her style and personality. Her smile would light up any room wherever she went. Preceded in death by her son Jimmy. Survived by her children, TJ Ellis (Terry), Missy (Mark) Rodia and Kenny (Robin) Mollica; former husband, Anthony; 6 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren; brother, Richard. Private visitation and service will be held at the O. R. WOODYARD NORTHWEST CHAPEL on Friday, May 29, 2020. Visit www.orwoodyard.com to share with the family and to access the funeral webcast via Zoom at 7pm on Friday.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from May 25 to May 27, 2020.