Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
12:00 PM
Bessie A. Liles


1926 - 2019
Bessie A. Liles Obituary
Liles, Bessie A.
1926 - 2019
Bessie Liles, 92, born on December 5, 1926, passed away on Tuesday, July 30, 2019. Bessie retired from Western Electric (AT&T). She is preceded in death by parents Walker and Mary Arthur (Bailey), sister Callie Redmond, brothers Douglas and Charles Arthur, daughter Glenda Sue Maxwell. She is survived by sister, Georgia Craft; children, Ron (Marsha) Hinton, Kay (Robert) Baker, Garry (Donna) Liles, Freda (John) Downing, Brenda (John) Hayhurst, Paul Murray; 18 grandchildren; 30 great-grandchildren. Bessie enjoyed reading, gardening, camping, traveling and gambling by playing the slot machines. Visitation will be held from 10am-12pm Saturday, August 3, 2019 at Newcomer Funeral Home, SW Chapel, 3393 Broadway Rd, Grove City, Ohio 43123, where a funeral service will begin at 12pm. Burial will follow at Sunset Cemetery, Galloway, OH. In lieu of flowers, donations may be directed to a . To leave a message for the family visit www.NewcomerColumbus.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Aug. 1, 2019
